Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Shares Up 0.5%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.39. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.