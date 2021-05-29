Enecuum (ENQ) One Day Volume Hits $541,099.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Enecuum has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $541,099.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,525,263 coins and its circulating supply is 178,775,256 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

