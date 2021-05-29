Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,731,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.