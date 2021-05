Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.58. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 45,851 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

