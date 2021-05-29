ETHplode Market Cap Hits $30,498.28 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. ETHplode has a market cap of $30,498.28 and $39.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.