Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,701,902 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.38.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.