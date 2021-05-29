Everipedia Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $110.88 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,382,233 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,603,354 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

