EveriToken Market Capitalization Hits $90,089.21 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $90,089.21 and approximately $213.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EveriToken Profile

EVT is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

