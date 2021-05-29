Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) to “Neutral”

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSDVF stock traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.98. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $249.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.35.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.