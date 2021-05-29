Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) to “Neutral”

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DSDVF stock traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.98. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $249.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.35.
About DSV Panalpina A/S
