Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Neutral

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

