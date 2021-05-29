EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.70. EXFO shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 7,721 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.55 million, a P/E ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.32.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

