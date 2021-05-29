ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ExlService by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $101.98 on Friday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

