Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.13% of Hess worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 122,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

