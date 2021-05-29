Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,082 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.14% of FOX worth $30,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

