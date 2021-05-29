Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.