Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

