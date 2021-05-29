Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $30.73 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $300.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $197.26 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

