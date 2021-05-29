Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $33.44 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $361.10 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.99 and its 200 day moving average is $322.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

