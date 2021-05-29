Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $34.19 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

The Boeing stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

