Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $40.92 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.14% of Welltower worth $40,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

