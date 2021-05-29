Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $48.70 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Booking worth $48,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Booking by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Booking by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,366.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,225.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

