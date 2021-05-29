Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $49.39 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $49,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.55 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.