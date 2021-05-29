Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,905 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.13 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

