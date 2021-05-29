Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

