Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,384,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.12% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

