Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 115,675 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 373.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 104,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,120 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

