Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 622,619 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 391.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,619 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $47,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 370.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $622,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

