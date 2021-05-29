Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

