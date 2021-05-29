Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 108,522 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,522 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $20,394,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

