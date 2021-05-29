Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 13,235 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

