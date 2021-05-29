Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,668 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $43,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

