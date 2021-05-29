Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 6,533 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $199.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

