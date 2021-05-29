Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,957 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

