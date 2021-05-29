Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 9,085 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

