Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $12.21. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 84,954 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $214.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

