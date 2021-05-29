Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $34.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $137.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB opened at $17.40 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $492.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

