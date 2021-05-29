Feathercoin Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $11,778.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004396 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

