Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as low as C$10.40. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 208,977 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

