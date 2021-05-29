Financial Comparison: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Romeo Power and Modine Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Modine Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 37.68%. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.62%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Modine Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 124.03 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -15.70 Modine Manufacturing $1.81 billion 0.50 -$2.20 million $1.14 15.43

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Modine Manufacturing -11.65% 14.19% 4.46%

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Romeo Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments. The company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. It also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

