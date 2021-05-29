Fireball One Day Volume Reaches $36.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00014562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $99,203.35 and $36.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,853 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.