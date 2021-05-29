First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $48.82. 670,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 857,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96.

