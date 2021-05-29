FLO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,670.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $4.94 million and $3,670.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.