FLO Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, FLO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $3,670.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

