FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 625,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,151. FMC has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.