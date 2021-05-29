FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

