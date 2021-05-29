Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

