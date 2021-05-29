Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

