Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th.

FUPBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 7,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,253. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

