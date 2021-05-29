Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Tops $3.54 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $593,189.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

