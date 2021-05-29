Galecto (GLTO) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Galecto to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galecto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galecto Competitors 4590 17555 38657 766 2.58

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.65%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.00%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Galecto Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galecto and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A -$34.84 million -0.70 Galecto Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

Galecto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galecto beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

